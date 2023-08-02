Janus Henderson Q2 Profit Down, Adj. EPS Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Janus Henderson Group Plc (JHG), an active asset manager, reported Wednesday that its second-quarter net income attributable to the company dropped to $89.8 million from last year's $96.2 million.

Earnings per share were $0.54, lower than $0.57 last year.

Adjusted net income was $102.0 million or $0.62 per share, compared to $104.9 million or $0.63 per share a year ago.

On average, eight analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Revenue declined to $516.5 million from $555.5 million last year. Adjusted revenue was $401.9 million, compared to $427.7 million last year.

The Street was looking for revenues of $518.88 million for the quarter.

On August 1, the Board declared a second quarter dividend of $0.39 per share. Shareholders on the register on the record date of August 14 will be paid the dividend on August 30.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.