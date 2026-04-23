Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for JMBS

In trading on Thursday, shares of the Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (Symbol: JMBS) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $45.56, changing hands as low as $45.45 per share. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities shares are currently trading off about 0.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of JMBS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, JMBS's low point in its 52 week range is $43.79 per share, with $46.39 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $45.50.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

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