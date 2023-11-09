Janus Henderson Launches Active Securitized Income ETF

Janus Henderson Investors has launched an active ETFs that covers almost the entire U.S. investable securitized market. The Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF (NYSE Arca: JSI) seeks high income by investing across the U.S. securitized market.

The actively managed JSI will invest in ABS, CMBS, CLOs, mortgage credit, agency MBS, among other sectors. Fund managers John Kerschner and Nick Childs will seek the most attractive opportunities within the market.

‘Some Of the Most Compelling Yields Available’

Kerschner said that “securitized credit offers some of the most compelling yields available in the fixed income market with minimal interest rate risk.” He added: “Investors are generally underexposed to securitized credit.” So, “JSI offers direct exposure to key areas of the securitized markets that investors otherwise” couldn't access.

“The securitized market is sizable and provides a significant opportunity for investors,” said Janus Henderson’s Head of Innovation Nick Cherney. “JSI is another example of Janus Henderson addressing client needs through our highly differentiated suite of ETFs.”

JSI will complement the issuer's suite of actively managed fixed income ETFs, including the Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA). The fund offers floating rate exposure to CLOs primarily rated AAA. The suite also includes the Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (JMBS), which invests primarily in high-quality agency mortgage-backed securities.

Additionally, the Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (JBBB) offers floating rate exposure to CLOs primarily rated BBB. The Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA) seeks to deliver returns above cash with low volatility across rate environments.

“Janus has successfully penetrated the ETF market with its CLOs focused product,” said VettaFi’s Head of Research Todd Rosenbluth. “It is great to see them offer additional ETF strategies. We think investor education will be key.”

