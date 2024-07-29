Janus Henderson (JHG) to Post Q2 Earnings: What's in Store?

Janus Henderson Group plc JHG is scheduled to report second-quarter 2024 results on Aug 1, before the opening bell. JHG’s quarterly revenues and earnings are expected to have witnessed improvements from the year-ago reported levels.



In the last reported quarter, this investment management company, which provides investment advisors for equities, fixed income, property and private equity sectors posted adjusted earnings of 71 cents, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 63 cents. Total revenues were $551.7 million in the quarter.



Janus Henderson’s earnings outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 21.14%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter earnings of 74 cents per share has moved 1.3% downward over the past seven days. However, the figure indicates a year-over-year increase of 19.35%.



The consensus estimate for revenues of $579 million implies 12.1% growth from the prior-year quarter’s actual.

Key Factors & Estimates for Q2

Last year’s stock market rally continued in the April-June quarter, with the S&P 500 Index rising more than 4%, indicating a favorable equity-market performance. However, the fixed income could not catch up with the equity market trend. The Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond Index remained flat from the prior quarter. Hence, the June-end quarter’s performances of asset managers are expected to have been positively impacted by decent equity market returns, offset by a weak fixed-income market.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for average AUM is pegged at $362.2 million, indicating a 5.9% increase on a sequential basis.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for management fees is pegged at $474.9 million, indicating a rise of 3.4% on a sequential basis.



The consensus estimate for the shareowner servicing fee of $59.5 million indicates a 4% increase from the prior quarter’s actual.



Coming to expenses, Janus Henderson is likely to have experienced elevated costs due to increased employee compensation and benefits, along with increased investment in technological development to align with changing customer needs.

What Our Quantitative Model Predicts

According to the Zacks model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here.



Earnings ESP: The Earnings ESP for Janus Henderson is 0.00%.



Zacks Rank: JHG currently sports a Zacks Rank of 1. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

