Janus Henderson Group Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (8 Ratings)

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) has been analyzed by 8 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 0 5 0 2 Last 30D 0 0 0 0 1 1M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 2 0 1

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $36.75, a high estimate of $39.00, and a low estimate of $31.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 4.58% from the previous average price target of $35.14.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The perception of Janus Henderson Group by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Alexander Blostein Goldman Sachs Raises Sell $37.00 $36.00 Michael Brown Wells Fargo Announces Equal-Weight $37.00 - Brennan Hawken UBS Raises Neutral $37.00 $33.00 Brian Bedell Deutsche Bank Raises Hold $37.00 $36.00 Kenneth Worthington JP Morgan Raises Neutral $39.00 $38.00 Kenneth Worthington JP Morgan Raises Neutral $38.00 $36.00 Adam Beatty UBS Raises Sell $31.00 $30.00 Janus Henderson TD Cowen Raises Buy $38.00 $37.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Janus Henderson Group. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Janus Henderson Group compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Janus Henderson Group's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Janus Henderson Group's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

About Janus Henderson Group

Janus Henderson Group provides investment management services to retail intermediary (55% of managed assets), self-directed (24%) and institutional (21%) clients. At the end of June 2024, active equities (63%), fixed-income (21%), multi-asset (14%) and alternative (2%) investment platforms constituted the company's $361.4 billion in assets under management. Janus Henderson sources most of its managed assets from clients in North America (61%), with customers from Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America (29%) and the Asia-Pacific region (10%) accounting for the remainder.

Understanding the Numbers: Janus Henderson Group's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Janus Henderson Group's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 13.92% as of 30 June, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Janus Henderson Group's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 21.5%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Janus Henderson Group's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 2.84%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Janus Henderson Group's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.99% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Janus Henderson Group's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.07.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

