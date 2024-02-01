Janus Henderson Group Plc Q4 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Janus Henderson Group Plc (JHG) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $121.3 million, or $0.74 per share. This compares with $65 million, or $0.39 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Janus Henderson Group Plc reported adjusted earnings of $135.2 million or $0.82 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.54 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 10.3% to $568.5 million from $515.2 million last year.

Janus Henderson Group Plc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $121.3 Mln. vs. $65 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.74 vs. $0.39 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.54 -Revenue (Q4): $568.5 Mln vs. $515.2 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.