Janus Henderson Group Plc Q4 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Janus Henderson Group Plc (JHG) reported a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $65 million, or $0.39 per share. This compares with $132.5 million, or $0.78 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Janus Henderson Group Plc reported adjusted earnings of $102 million or $0.61 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.42 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 26.1% to $515.2 million from $697.2 million last year.

Janus Henderson Group Plc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $65 Mln. vs. $132.5 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.39 vs. $0.78 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.42 -Revenue (Q4): $515.2 Mln vs. $697.2 Mln last year.

