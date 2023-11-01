Janus Henderson Group Plc Q3 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Janus Henderson Group Plc (JHG) announced a profit for third quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $90.7 million, or $0.56 per share. This compares with $104.1 million, or $0.65 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Janus Henderson Group Plc reported adjusted earnings of $103.5 million or $0.64 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.53 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.6% to $521 million from $512.9 million last year.

Janus Henderson Group Plc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $90.7 Mln. vs. $104.1 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.56 vs. $0.65 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.53 -Revenue (Q3): $521 Mln vs. $512.9 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.