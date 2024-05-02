Janus Henderson Group Plc Q1 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Janus Henderson Group Plc (JHG) announced earnings for its first quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $127.1 million, or $0.81 per share. This compares with $85.00 million, or $0.53 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Janus Henderson Group Plc reported adjusted earnings of $111.8 million or $0.71 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.62 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 11.3% to $551.7 million from $495.8 million last year.

Janus Henderson Group Plc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $127.1 Mln. vs. $85.00 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.81 vs. $0.53 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $551.7 Mln vs. $495.8 Mln last year.

