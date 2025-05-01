Janus Henderson Group Plc Q1 Profit Decreases, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Janus Henderson Group Plc (JHG) reported a profit for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $120.7 million, or $0.77 per share. This compares with $130.1 million, or $0.81 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Janus Henderson Group Plc reported adjusted earnings of $124.6 million or $0.79 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.72 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 12.6% to $621.4 million from $551.7 million last year.

Janus Henderson Group Plc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $120.7 Mln. vs. $130.1 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.77 vs. $0.81 last year. -Revenue: $621.4 Mln vs. $551.7 Mln last year.

