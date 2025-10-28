Janus Henderson Group plc (JHG) Hit a 52 Week High, Can the Run Continue?

A strong stock as of late has been Janus Henderson Group plc (JHG). Shares have been marching higher, with the stock up 3.4% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $49.42 in the previous session. Janus Henderson Group has gained 9% since the start of the year compared to the 14.2% move for the Zacks Finance sector and the -7.6% return for the Zacks Financial - Investment Management industry.

What's Driving the Outperformance?

The stock has an impressive record of positive earnings surprises, as it hasn't missed our earnings consensus estimate in any of the last four quarters. In its last earnings report on July 31, 2025, Janus Henderson Group reported EPS of $0.9 versus consensus estimate of $0.84.

For the current fiscal year, Janus Henderson Group is expected to post earnings of $3.76 per share on $2.76 in revenues. This represents a 6.52% change in EPS on a 11.5% change in revenues. For the next fiscal year, the company is expected to earn $4.26 per share on $3.02 in revenues. This represents a year-over-year change of 13.35% and 9.42%, respectively.

Valuation Metrics

While Janus Henderson Group has moved to its 52-week high over the past few weeks, investors need to be asking, what is next for the company? A key aspect of this question is taking a look at valuation metrics in order to determine if the company is due for a pullback from this level.

On this front, we can look at the Zacks Style Scores, as they provide investors with an additional way to sort through stocks (beyond looking at the Zacks Rank of a security). These styles are represented by grades running from A to F in the categories of Value, Growth, and Momentum, while there is a combined VGM Score as well. The idea behind the style scores is to help investors pick the most appropriate Zacks Rank stocks based on their individual investment style.

Janus Henderson Group has a Value Score of B. The stock's Growth and Momentum Scores are D and A, respectively, giving the company a VGM Score of B.

In terms of its value breakdown, the stock currently trades at 12.3X current fiscal year EPS estimates, which is not in-line with the peer industry average of 12.3X. On a trailing cash flow basis, the stock currently trades at 12.6X versus its peer group's average of 12X. Additionally, the stock has a PEG ratio of 1. This isn't enough to put the company in the top echelon of all stocks we cover from a value perspective.

Zacks Rank

We also need to look at the Zacks Rank for the stock, as this supersedes any trend on the style score front. Fortunately, Janus Henderson Group currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) thanks to rising earnings estimates.

Since we recommend that investors select stocks carrying Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) and Style Scores of A or B, it looks as if Janus Henderson Group fits the bill. Thus, it seems as though Janus Henderson Group shares could still be poised for more gains ahead.

How Does JHG Stack Up to the Competition?

Shares of JHG have been soaring, and the company still appears to be a decent choice, but what about the rest of the industry? One industry peer that looks good is Franklin Resources, Inc. (BEN). BEN has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value Score of A, a Growth Score of C, and a Momentum Score of C.

Earnings were strong last quarter. Franklin Resources, Inc. beat our consensus estimate by 2.08%, and for the current fiscal year, BEN is expected to post earnings of $2.53 per share on revenue of $8.55 billion.

Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. have gained 0% over the past month, and currently trade at a forward P/E of 9.25X and a P/CF of 6.82X.

The Financial - Investment Management industry is in the top 21% of all the industries we have in our universe, so it looks like there are some nice tailwinds for JHG and BEN, even beyond their own solid fundamental situation.

