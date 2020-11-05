Janus Henderson Group plc (JHG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 06, 2020

Janus Henderson Group plc (JHG) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 06, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.36 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 23, 2020. Shareholders who purchased JHG prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 11th quarter that JHG has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $25.74, the dividend yield is 5.59%.

The previous trading day's last sale of JHG was $25.74, representing a -10.47% decrease from the 52 week high of $28.75 and a 117.95% increase over the 52 week low of $11.81.

JHG is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as The Blackstone Group Inc. (BX) and KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR). JHG's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.44. Zacks Investment Research reports JHG's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 7.83%, compared to an industry average of -5.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the JHG Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to JHG through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have JHG as a top-10 holding:

SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (KCE)

First Trust Active Factor Mid Cap ETF (AFMC).

The top-performing ETF of this group is KCE with an increase of 11.97% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of JHG at 2.32%.

