Janus Henderson Group plc (JHG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 05, 2021

Janus Henderson Group plc (JHG) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 05, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.38 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 24, 2021. Shareholders who purchased JHG prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that JHG has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $47.73, the dividend yield is 3.18%.

The previous trading day's last sale of JHG was $47.73, representing a -0.73% decrease from the 52 week high of $48.08 and a 92.93% increase over the 52 week low of $24.74.

JHG is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Blackstone Inc. (BX) and The Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (BK). JHG's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.83. Zacks Investment Research reports JHG's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 39.7%, compared to an industry average of 14.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the jhg Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to JHG through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have JHG as a top-10 holding:

The Acquirers Fund (ZIG)

First Trust Financials AlphaDEX (FXO)

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (ISCV).

The top-performing ETF of this group is ZIG with an increase of 10.79% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of JHG at 3.55%.

