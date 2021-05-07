Janus Henderson Group plc (JHG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 10, 2021

Janus Henderson Group plc (JHG) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 10, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.38 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 27, 2021. Shareholders who purchased JHG prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 5.56% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $37.04, the dividend yield is 4.1%.

The previous trading day's last sale of JHG was $37.04, representing a -0.64% decrease from the 52 week high of $37.28 and a 119.3% increase over the 52 week low of $16.89.

JHG is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as The Blackstone Group Inc. (BX) and The Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (BK). JHG's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.1. Zacks Investment Research reports JHG's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 22.81%, compared to an industry average of 15.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the JHG Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to JHG through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have JHG as a top-10 holding:

SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (KCE).

The top-performing ETF of this group is KCE with an increase of 24.45% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of JHG at 1.99%.

