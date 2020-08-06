Dividends
JHG

Janus Henderson Group plc (JHG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 07, 2020

Contributor
Nasdaq.com
Published

Janus Henderson Group plc (JHG) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 07, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.36 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 26, 2020. Shareholders who purchased JHG prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 10th quarter that JHG has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $21.39, the dividend yield is 6.73%.

The previous trading day's last sale of JHG was $21.39, representing a -22.22% decrease from the 52 week high of $27.50 and a 81.12% increase over the 52 week low of $11.81.

JHG is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as The Blackstone Group Inc. (BX) and KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR). JHG's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.37. Zacks Investment Research reports JHG's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 2.16%, compared to an industry average of -7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the JHG Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

JHG

Explore Dividends

Explore

Most Popular