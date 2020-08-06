Janus Henderson Group plc (JHG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 07, 2020

Janus Henderson Group plc (JHG) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 07, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.36 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 26, 2020. Shareholders who purchased JHG prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 10th quarter that JHG has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $21.39, the dividend yield is 6.73%.

The previous trading day's last sale of JHG was $21.39, representing a -22.22% decrease from the 52 week high of $27.50 and a 81.12% increase over the 52 week low of $11.81.

JHG is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as The Blackstone Group Inc. (BX) and KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR). JHG's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.37. Zacks Investment Research reports JHG's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 2.16%, compared to an industry average of -7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the JHG Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

