Janus Henderson Group plc (JHG) Could Be a Great Choice

All investors love getting big returns from their portfolio, whether it's through stocks, bonds, ETFs, or other types of securities. But when you're an income investor, your primary focus is generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments.

While cash flow can come from bond interest or interest from other types of investments, income investors hone in on dividends. A dividend is that coveted distribution of a company's earnings paid out to shareholders, and investors often view it by its dividend yield, a metric that measures the dividend as a percent of the current stock price. Many academic studies show that dividends account for significant portions of long-term returns, with dividend contributions exceeding one-third of total returns in many cases.

Headquartered in London, Janus Henderson Group plc (JHG) is a Finance stock that has seen a price change of 4.07% so far this year. Currently paying a dividend of $0.40 per share, the company has a dividend yield of 3.62%. In comparison, the Financial - Investment Management industry's yield is 3%, while the S&P 500's yield is 1.48%.

Looking at dividend growth, the company's current annualized dividend of $1.60 is up 2.6% from last year. Over the last 5 years, Janus Henderson Group plc has increased its dividend 3 times on a year-over-year basis for an average annual increase of 1.70%. Looking ahead, future dividend growth will be dependent on earnings growth and payout ratio, which is the proportion of a company's annual earnings per share that it pays out as a dividend. Janus Henderson Group's current payout ratio is 44%, meaning it paid out 44% of its trailing 12-month EPS as dividend.

Earnings growth looks solid for JHG for this fiscal year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2025 is $3.76 per share, which represents a year-over-year growth rate of 6.52%.

Investors like dividends for many reasons; they greatly improve stock investing profits, decrease overall portfolio risk, and carry tax advantages, among others. However, not all companies offer a quarterly payout.

For instance, it's a rare occurrence when a tech start-up or big growth business offers its shareholders a dividend. It's more common to see larger companies with more established profits give out dividends. Income investors must be conscious of the fact that high-yielding stocks tend to struggle during periods of rising interest rates. With that in mind, JHG presents a compelling investment opportunity; it's not only an attractive dividend play, but the stock also boasts a strong Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.