Is Janus Henderson Group (JHG) Stock Outpacing Its Finance Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Finance stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Janus Henderson Group plc (JHG) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Finance peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Janus Henderson Group plc is a member of the Finance sector. This group includes 859 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #4. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Janus Henderson Group plc is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for JHG's full-year earnings has moved 8.5% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Our latest available data shows that JHG has returned about 26.7% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Finance companies have returned an average of 17.3%. As we can see, Janus Henderson Group plc is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

One other Finance stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BK). The stock is up 37.4% year-to-date.

For The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 3.3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Janus Henderson Group plc belongs to the Financial - Investment Management industry, which includes 37 individual stocks and currently sits at #138 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 22.8% this year, meaning that JHG is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation belongs to the Banks - Major Regional industry. This 15-stock industry is currently ranked #91. The industry has moved +19.5% year to date.

Investors with an interest in Finance stocks should continue to track Janus Henderson Group plc and The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

