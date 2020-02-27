Janus Henderson Group (JHG) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Thursday, shares of Janus Henderson Group plc Ordinary Shares (Symbol: JHG) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $22.70, changing hands as low as $21.43 per share. Janus Henderson Group plc Ordinary Shares shares are currently trading off about 5.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of JHG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, JHG's low point in its 52 week range is $17.685 per share, with $27.50 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $22.09.

