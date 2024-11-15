Is Janus Henderson Group (JHG) Outperforming Other Finance Stocks This Year?

The Finance group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Janus Henderson Group plc (JHG) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Finance sector should help us answer this question.

Janus Henderson Group plc is a member of our Finance group, which includes 872 different companies and currently sits at #1 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Janus Henderson Group plc is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for JHG's full-year earnings has moved 6.1% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

According to our latest data, JHG has moved about 51.4% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Finance sector has returned an average of 23.6% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that Janus Henderson Group plc is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another Finance stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Bankinter SA (BKNIY). The stock has returned 27.6% year-to-date.

For Bankinter SA, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 1.8% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Janus Henderson Group plc is a member of the Financial - Investment Management industry, which includes 37 individual companies and currently sits at #24 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 39.4% so far this year, so JHG is performing better in this area.

On the other hand, Bankinter SA belongs to the Banks - Foreign industry. This 66-stock industry is currently ranked #67. The industry has moved +11.3% year to date.

Investors interested in the Finance sector may want to keep a close eye on Janus Henderson Group plc and Bankinter SA as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

Must-See: Solar Stocks Poised to Skyrocket

The solar industry stands to bounce back as tech companies and the economy transition away from fossil fuels to power the AI boom.

Trillions of dollars will be invested in clean energy over the coming years – and analysts predict solar will account for 80% of the renewable energy expansion. This creates an outsized opportunity to profit in the near-term and for years to come. But you have to pick the right stocks to get into.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Janus Henderson Group plc (JHG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Bankinter SA (BKNIY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.