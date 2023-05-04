Janus Henderson Group (JHG) Declares $0.39 Dividend

Janus Henderson Group said on May 2, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.39 per share ($1.56 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.39 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 12, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 15, 2023 will receive the payment on May 31, 2023.

At the current share price of $25.78 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 6.05%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 5.65%, the lowest has been 3.14%, and the highest has been 12.02%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.39 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.29 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.72. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.08%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 604 funds or institutions reporting positions in Janus Henderson Group. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 0.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to JHG is 0.23%, an increase of 79.87%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.42% to 162,007K shares. The put/call ratio of JHG is 0.61, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.36% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Janus Henderson Group is 25.87. The forecasts range from a low of 20.70 to a high of $31.50. The average price target represents an increase of 0.36% from its latest reported closing price of 25.78.

The projected annual revenue for Janus Henderson Group is 1,969MM, a decrease of 5.31%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.98.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Trian Fund Management holds 31,868K shares representing 19.27% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Silchester International Investors LLP holds 14,118K shares representing 8.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,007K shares, representing an increase of 0.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JHG by 115,600.46% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 7,083K shares representing 4.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,650K shares, representing an increase of 20.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JHG by 35.70% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 7,041K shares representing 4.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,233K shares, representing a decrease of 2.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JHG by 3.71% over the last quarter.

DVY - iShares Select Dividend ETF holds 4,561K shares representing 2.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,406K shares, representing an increase of 3.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JHG by 7.41% over the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Janus Henderson Group (JHG) is a leading global active asset manager dedicated to helping investors achieve long-term financial goals through a broad range of investment solutions, including equities, fixed income, quantitative equities, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies. At 30 September 2020, Janus Henderson had approximately US$358 billion in assets under management, more than 2,000 employees, and offices in 27 cities worldwide. Headquartered in London, the company is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX).

