Janus Henderson Group Increases Position in Walker & Dunlop (WD)

Fintel reports that Janus Henderson Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.00MM shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (WD). This represents 6.1% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 1.91MM shares and 6.00% of the company, an increase in shares of 4.67% and an increase in total ownership of 0.10% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 25.36% Upside

As of February 9, 2023, the average one-year price target for Walker & Dunlop is $116.02. The forecasts range from a low of $104.03 to a high of $136.50. The average price target represents an increase of 25.36% from its latest reported closing price of $92.55.

The projected annual revenue for Walker & Dunlop is $1,485MM, an increase of 8.37%. The projected annual EPS is $8.15, an increase of 9.61%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 570 funds or institutions reporting positions in Walker & Dunlop. This is a decrease of 7 owner(s) or 1.21% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WD is 0.24%, a decrease of 9.75%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.77% to 28,108K shares. The put/call ratio of WD is 1.00, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,245K shares representing 6.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,127K shares, representing an increase of 5.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WD by 6.89% over the last quarter.

JATTX - Janus Henderson Triton Fund Class T holds 1,003K shares representing 3.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 943K shares representing 2.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 932K shares, representing an increase of 1.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WD by 8.36% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 797K shares representing 2.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 794K shares, representing an increase of 0.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WD by 9.09% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 749K shares representing 2.27% ownership of the company.

Walker & Dunlop Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Walker & Dunlop, headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, is one of the largest commercial real estate finance companies in the United States. The company provides a comprehensive range of capital solutions for all commercial real estate asset classes, as well as investment sales brokerage services to owners of multifamily properties. Walker & Dunlop is included on the S&P SmallCap 600 Index and was ranked as one of FORTUNE Magazine's Fastest Growing Companies in 2014, 2017, and 2018. Walker & Dunlop's 1000+ professionals in 41 offices across the nation have an unyielding commitment to client satisfaction.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.