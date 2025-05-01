Stocks
JANUS HENDERSON GROUP Earnings Results: $JHG Reports Quarterly Earnings

May 01, 2025 — 07:55 am EDT

JANUS HENDERSON GROUP ($JHG) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported earnings of $0.79 per share, beating estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. The company also reported revenue of $621,400,000, missing estimates of $623,003,683 by $-1,603,683.

JANUS HENDERSON GROUP Insider Trading Activity

JANUS HENDERSON GROUP insiders have traded $JHG stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $JHG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • MICHELLE ROSENBERG (CAO & GENERAL COUNSEL) sold 6,314 shares for an estimated $262,851

JANUS HENDERSON GROUP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 204 institutional investors add shares of JANUS HENDERSON GROUP stock to their portfolio, and 170 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

