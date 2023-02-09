Janus Henderson Group Cuts Stake in PTC Therapeutics (PTCT)

Fintel reports that Janus Henderson Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.03MM shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (PTCT). This represents 2.8% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 3.90MM shares and 5.50% of the company, a decrease in shares of 48.04% and a decrease in total ownership of 2.70% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.16% Upside

As of February 8, 2023, the average one-year price target for PTC Therapeutics is $51.15. The forecasts range from a low of $35.35 to a high of $71.40. The average price target represents an increase of 12.16% from its latest reported closing price of $45.60.

The projected annual revenue for PTC Therapeutics is $882MM, an increase of 26.61%. The projected annual EPS is -$4.59.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 512 funds or institutions reporting positions in PTC Therapeutics. This is an increase of 17 owner(s) or 3.43% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PTCT is 0.23%, an increase of 2.92%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.34% to 88,028K shares. The put/call ratio of PTCT is 0.75, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 7,491K shares representing 10.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,034K shares, representing an increase of 6.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PTCT by 41.16% over the last quarter.

Rtw Investments holds 5,621K shares representing 7.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,045K shares, representing an increase of 10.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PTCT by 24.56% over the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 4,469K shares representing 6.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,912K shares, representing a decrease of 9.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PTCT by 25.28% over the last quarter.

Armistice Capital holds 2,900K shares representing 3.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,296K shares, representing a decrease of 13.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PTCT by 9.63% over the last quarter.

Camber Capital Management holds 2,450K shares representing 3.36% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

PTC Therapeutics Background Information

PTC is a science-driven, global biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines that provide benefits to patients with rare disorders. PTC's ability to globally commercialize products is the foundation that drives investment in a robust and diversified pipeline of transformative medicines and its mission to provide access to best-in-class treatments for patients who have an unmet medical need. The Company's strategy is to leverage its strong scientific expertise and global commercial infrastructure to maximize value for its patients and other stakeholders.

