Janus Henderson Group Cuts Stake in Phillips Edison (PECO)

Fintel reports that Janus Henderson Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.98MM shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (PECO). This represents 0.8% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 1.55MM shares and 7.90% of the company, a decrease in shares of 36.86% and a decrease in total ownership of 7.10% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.42% Upside

As of February 9, 2023, the average one-year price target for Phillips Edison is $36.85. The forecasts range from a low of $32.32 to a high of $48.30. The average price target represents an increase of 11.42% from its latest reported closing price of $33.07.

The projected annual revenue for Phillips Edison is $594MM, an increase of 4.67%. The projected annual EPS is $0.40, an increase of 56.00%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 571 funds or institutions reporting positions in Phillips Edison. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 0.53% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PECO is 0.22%, a decrease of 9.76%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.72% to 94,596K shares. The put/call ratio of PECO is 0.06, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 9,010K shares representing 7.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,010K shares, representing a decrease of 0.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PECO by 11.20% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 5,889K shares representing 5.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,592K shares, representing an increase of 5.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PECO by 4.13% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,165K shares representing 4.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,201K shares, representing a decrease of 0.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PECO by 5.88% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,496K shares representing 2.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,356K shares, representing an increase of 4.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PECO by 8.84% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,963K shares representing 2.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,874K shares, representing an increase of 3.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PECO by 9.74% over the last quarter.

Phillips Edison Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (“PECO”), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation’s largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored neighborhood shopping centers. As of March 31, 2021, PECO owned equity interests in 300 real estate properties, including 278 wholly-owned real estate properties and 22 shopping center properties owned through two unconsolidated joint ventures with institutional partners.

