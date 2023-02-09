Janus Henderson Group Cuts Stake in Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX)

Fintel reports that Janus Henderson Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.42MM shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NBIX). This represents 2.5% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 7.45MM shares and 7.80% of the company, a decrease in shares of 67.56% and a decrease in total ownership of 5.30% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 24.75% Upside

As of February 8, 2023, the average one-year price target for Neurocrine Biosciences is $130.35. The forecasts range from a low of $102.01 to a high of $157.50. The average price target represents an increase of 24.75% from its latest reported closing price of $104.49.

The projected annual revenue for Neurocrine Biosciences is $1,807MM, an increase of 21.38%. The projected annual EPS is $3.76, an increase of 132.95%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1063 funds or institutions reporting positions in Neurocrine Biosciences. This is an increase of 85 owner(s) or 8.69% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NBIX is 0.33%, an increase of 7.66%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.40% to 106,297K shares. The put/call ratio of NBIX is 0.39, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Bellevue Group holds 2,855K shares representing 2.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,844K shares, representing an increase of 0.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NBIX by 11.04% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,853K shares representing 2.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,810K shares, representing an increase of 1.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NBIX by 15.30% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 2,795K shares representing 2.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,743K shares, representing an increase of 1.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NBIX by 11.58% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,428K shares representing 2.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,412K shares, representing an increase of 0.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NBIX by 14.39% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase & holds 2,371K shares representing 2.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,998K shares, representing a decrease of 26.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NBIX by 11.16% over the last quarter.

Neurocrine Biosciences Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Neurocrine Biosciences is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering, developing and delivering life-changing treatments for people with serious, challenging and under-addressed neurological, endocrine and psychiatric disorders. The company's diverse portfolio includes FDA-approved treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis*, uterine fibroids* and clinical programs in multiple therapeutic areas. For nearly three decades, Neurocrine Biosciences has specialized in targeting and interrupting disease-causing mechanisms involving the interconnected pathways of the nervous and endocrine systems.

