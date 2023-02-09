Janus Henderson Group Cuts Stake in Myovant Sciences (MYOV)

Fintel reports that Janus Henderson Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.18MM shares of Myovant Sciences Ltd. (MYOV). This represents 1.2% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 5.53MM shares and 5.90% of the company, a decrease in shares of 78.70% and a decrease in total ownership of 4.70% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.42% Upside

As of February 9, 2023, the average one-year price target for Myovant Sciences is $27.54. The forecasts range from a low of $27.27 to a high of $28.35. The average price target represents an increase of 2.42% from its latest reported closing price of $26.89.

The projected annual revenue for Myovant Sciences is $423MM, an increase of 11.52%. The projected annual EPS is -$1.80.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 186 funds or institutions reporting positions in Myovant Sciences. This is an increase of 37 owner(s) or 24.83% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MYOV is 0.19%, an increase of 119.40%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.69% to 34,618K shares. The put/call ratio of MYOV is 0.25, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Bellevue Group holds 5,913K shares representing 6.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,920K shares, representing a decrease of 0.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MYOV by 46.52% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 5,465K shares representing 5.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,416K shares, representing a decrease of 17.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MYOV by 30.17% over the last quarter.

Polar Capital Holdings holds 1,948K shares representing 2.00% ownership of the company.

XBI - SPDR Biotech ETF holds 1,772K shares representing 1.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,986K shares, representing a decrease of 12.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MYOV by 29.07% over the last quarter.

Alpine Associates Management holds 1,308K shares representing 1.34% ownership of the company.

Myovant Sciences Background Information

Myovant Sciences Background Information

Myovant Sciences aspires to redefine care for women and for men through purpose-driven science, empowering medicines, and transformative advocacy. Myovant Sciences has one FDA-approved medicine, ORGOVYX™ (relugolix), for adult patients with advanced prostate cancer. Its lead product candidate, relugolix combination tablet (relugolix 40 mg, estradiol 1.0 mg, and norethindrone acetate 0.5 mg), is under regulatory review in Europe and the U.S. for women with uterine fibroids and is under development for women with endometriosis. Myovant Sciences is also developing MVT-602, an oligopeptide kisspeptin-1 receptor agonist, which has completed a Phase 2a study for female infertility as part of assisted reproduction. Sumitovant Biopharma, Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co., Ltd., is its majority shareholder.

