Janus Henderson Group Cuts Stake in Monarch Casino & Resort (MCRI)

Fintel reports that Janus Henderson Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.93MM shares of Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (MCRI). This represents 4.9% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 1.07MM shares and 5.70% of the company, a decrease in shares of 13.70% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.80% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.96% Upside

As of February 4, 2023, the average one-year price target for Monarch Casino & Resort is $82.11. The forecasts range from a low of $68.68 to a high of $99.75. The average price target represents an increase of 3.96% from its latest reported closing price of $78.98.

The projected annual revenue for Monarch Casino & Resort is $503MM, an increase of 7.44%. The projected annual EPS is $4.95, an increase of 10.10%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 396 funds or institutions reporting positions in Monarch Casino & Resort. This is a decrease of 19 owner(s) or 4.58% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MCRI is 0.35%, a decrease of 19.66%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.16% to 15,857K shares. The put/call ratio of MCRI is 0.10, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

DAVENPORT & Co holds 1,154K shares representing 6.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,163K shares, representing a decrease of 0.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MCRI by 27.26% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 972K shares representing 5.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 921K shares, representing an increase of 5.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MCRI by 2.56% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase & holds 903K shares representing 4.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 900K shares, representing an increase of 0.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MCRI by 1.02% over the last quarter.

JSVAX - Janus Henderson Contrarian Fund Class T holds 613K shares representing 3.23% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DSCPX - Davenport Small Cap Focus Fund holds 585K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 545K shares, representing an increase of 6.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MCRI by 4.18% over the last quarter.

Monarch Casino & Resort Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Monarch Casino & Resort is dedicated to deliver the ultimate guest experience by providing exceptional services as well as the latest gaming, dining and hospitality amenities. With a main focus on our guests' superior expectations, the company continues to aggressively reinvest in its properties. As a market leader, Monarch invites clients to become more familiar with the company, its operations and management team.

