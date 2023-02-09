Janus Henderson Group Cuts Stake in LPL Financial Holdings (LPLA)

Fintel reports that Janus Henderson Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3.46MM shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc (LPLA). This represents 4.4% of the company.

In their previous filing dated December 9, 2022 they reported 3.58MM shares and 4.50% of the company, a decrease in shares of 3.32% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.10% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.95% Upside

As of February 9, 2023, the average one-year price target for LPL Financial Holdings is $273.17. The forecasts range from a low of $222.20 to a high of $304.50. The average price target represents an increase of 10.95% from its latest reported closing price of $246.21.

The projected annual revenue for LPL Financial Holdings is $10,000MM, an increase of 16.27%. The projected annual EPS is $19.42, an increase of 83.28%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1159 funds or institutions reporting positions in LPL Financial Holdings. This is an increase of 74 owner(s) or 6.82% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LPLA is 0.55%, a decrease of 0.89%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.50% to 98,529K shares. The put/call ratio of LPLA is 1.54, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

JAENX - Janus Henderson Enterprise Fund Class T holds 2,937K shares representing 3.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,789K shares, representing a decrease of 29.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LPLA by 2.62% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 2,765K shares representing 3.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,987K shares, representing an increase of 28.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LPLA by 73.79% over the last quarter.

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 2,705K shares representing 3.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,700K shares, representing an increase of 0.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LPLA by 8.44% over the last quarter.

Wcm Investment Management holds 2,556K shares representing 3.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,394K shares, representing an increase of 6.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LPLA by 0.91% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 2,423K shares representing 3.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,116K shares, representing a decrease of 28.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LPLA by 86.46% over the last quarter.

LPL Financial Holdings Declares $0.30 Dividend

On February 2, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share ($1.20 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 13, 2023 will receive the payment on March 28, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.25 per share.

At the current share price of $246.21 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.49%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.06%, the lowest has been 0.37%, and the highest has been 2.41%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.43 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 1.32 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.11. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.20%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

LPL Financial Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

LPL Financial is a leader in the retail financial advice market and the nation's largest independent broker/dealer*. The Company serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow thriving practices. LPL enables them to provide objective guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

