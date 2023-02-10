Janus Henderson Group Cuts Stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals (LGND)

Fintel reports that Janus Henderson Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.26MM shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LGND). This represents 7.4% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 1.44MM shares and 8.60% of the company, a decrease in shares of 12.89% and a decrease in total ownership of 1.20% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 62.92% Upside

As of February 8, 2023, the average one-year price target for Ligand Pharmaceuticals is $113.90. The forecasts range from a low of $90.90 to a high of $141.75. The average price target represents an increase of 62.92% from its latest reported closing price of $69.91.

The projected annual revenue for Ligand Pharmaceuticals is $139MM, a decrease of 42.39%. The projected annual EPS is $3.05.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 482 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ligand Pharmaceuticals. This is a decrease of 19 owner(s) or 3.79% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LGND is 0.16%, a decrease of 7.86%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.95% to 18,075K shares. The put/call ratio of LGND is 0.21, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,174K shares representing 6.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,175K shares, representing a decrease of 0.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LGND by 2.08% over the last quarter.

JATTX - Janus Henderson Triton Fund Class T holds 898K shares representing 5.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,010K shares, representing a decrease of 12.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LGND by 7.13% over the last quarter.

Macquarie Group holds 794K shares representing 4.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 784K shares, representing an increase of 1.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LGND by 60.38% over the last quarter.

DCCAX - Delaware Small Cap Core Fund holds 593K shares representing 3.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 579K shares, representing an increase of 2.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LGND by 22.31% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 489K shares representing 2.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 471K shares, representing an increase of 3.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LGND by 4.36% over the last quarter.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Ligand Pharmaceuticals is a biopharmaceutical company located in San Diego, California. Founded in 1987 as Progenx Inc., the company went public in 1992.

