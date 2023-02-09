Stocks
INSM

Janus Henderson Group Cuts Stake in Insmed (INSM)

February 09, 2023 — 10:10 am EST

Written by Fintel Staff for Fintel ->

Fintel reports that Janus Henderson Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3.00MM shares of Insmed Incorporated (INSM). This represents 2.2% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 7.88MM shares and 6.70% of the company, a decrease in shares of 61.98% and a decrease in total ownership of 4.50% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 109.23% Upside

As of February 8, 2023, the average one-year price target for Insmed is $41.43. The forecasts range from a low of $28.28 to a high of $54.60. The average price target represents an increase of 109.23% from its latest reported closing price of $19.80.

The projected annual revenue for Insmed is $338MM, an increase of 39.67%. The projected annual EPS is -$4.04.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 542 funds or institutions reporting positions in Insmed. This is an increase of 20 owner(s) or 3.83% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to INSM is 0.19%, a decrease of 4.56%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.67% to 149,189K shares. The put/call ratio of INSM is 1.27, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

INSM / Insmed Incorporated Ownership

Price T Rowe Associates holds 9,548K shares representing 7.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,223K shares, representing a decrease of 69.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INSM by 16.64% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 8,067K shares representing 5.95% ownership of the company.

Palo Alto Investors holds 5,840K shares representing 4.31% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

PRNHX - T. Rowe Price New Horizons Fund holds 3,871K shares representing 2.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,767K shares, representing an increase of 2.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INSM by 13.00% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,605K shares representing 2.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,528K shares, representing an increase of 2.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INSM by 16.34% over the last quarter.

Insmed Background Information
(This description is provided by the company.)

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed's first commercial product is a first-in-disease therapy approved in the United Statesand the European Union to treat a chronic, debilitating lung disease. The Company is also progressing a robust pipeline of investigational therapies targeting areas of serious unmet need, including neutrophil-mediated inflammatory diseases and rare pulmonary disorders. Insmed is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey, with a growing footprint across Europeand in Japan. .

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Stocks
Fintel
Fintel is a leading provider of financial data and insights for intelligent, data-driven investors. With coverage of over 75,000 listed companies on all major stock exchanges, Fintel has the most comprehensive coverage of global equities at prices individual investors can afford.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

INSM

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.