Janus Henderson Group Cuts Stake in Insmed (INSM)

Fintel reports that Janus Henderson Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3.00MM shares of Insmed Incorporated (INSM). This represents 2.2% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 7.88MM shares and 6.70% of the company, a decrease in shares of 61.98% and a decrease in total ownership of 4.50% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 109.23% Upside

As of February 8, 2023, the average one-year price target for Insmed is $41.43. The forecasts range from a low of $28.28 to a high of $54.60. The average price target represents an increase of 109.23% from its latest reported closing price of $19.80.

The projected annual revenue for Insmed is $338MM, an increase of 39.67%. The projected annual EPS is -$4.04.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 542 funds or institutions reporting positions in Insmed. This is an increase of 20 owner(s) or 3.83% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to INSM is 0.19%, a decrease of 4.56%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.67% to 149,189K shares. The put/call ratio of INSM is 1.27, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 9,548K shares representing 7.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,223K shares, representing a decrease of 69.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INSM by 16.64% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 8,067K shares representing 5.95% ownership of the company.

Palo Alto Investors holds 5,840K shares representing 4.31% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

PRNHX - T. Rowe Price New Horizons Fund holds 3,871K shares representing 2.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,767K shares, representing an increase of 2.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INSM by 13.00% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,605K shares representing 2.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,528K shares, representing an increase of 2.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INSM by 16.34% over the last quarter.

Insmed Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed's first commercial product is a first-in-disease therapy approved in the United Statesand the European Union to treat a chronic, debilitating lung disease. The Company is also progressing a robust pipeline of investigational therapies targeting areas of serious unmet need, including neutrophil-mediated inflammatory diseases and rare pulmonary disorders. Insmed is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey, with a growing footprint across Europeand in Japan. .

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.