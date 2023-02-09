Stocks
Janus Henderson Group Cuts Stake in Hostess Brands (TWNK)

February 09, 2023 — 10:40 am EST

Fintel reports that Janus Henderson Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 4.90MM shares of Hostess Brands Inc (TWNK). This represents 3.7% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 7.01MM shares and 5.10% of the company, a decrease in shares of 30.15% and a decrease in total ownership of 1.40% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 30.79% Upside

As of February 8, 2023, the average one-year price target for Hostess Brands is $29.89. The forecasts range from a low of $25.25 to a high of $33.60. The average price target represents an increase of 30.79% from its latest reported closing price of $22.85.

The projected annual revenue for Hostess Brands is $1,461MM, an increase of 11.03%. The projected annual EPS is $1.13, a decrease of 8.23%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 636 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hostess Brands. This is an increase of 13 owner(s) or 2.09% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TWNK is 0.35%, an increase of 6.96%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.07% to 172,546K shares. The put/call ratio of TWNK is 0.70, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

TWNK / Hostess Brands Inc Ownership

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 9,988K shares representing 7.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,651K shares, representing an increase of 3.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TWNK by 15.09% over the last quarter.

JATTX - Janus Henderson Triton Fund Class T holds 5,824K shares representing 4.35% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Champlain Investment Partners holds 4,642K shares representing 3.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,422K shares, representing a decrease of 16.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TWNK by 0.90% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,130K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,086K shares, representing an increase of 1.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TWNK by 15.44% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 3,918K shares representing 2.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,887K shares, representing an increase of 0.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TWNK by 12.99% over the last quarter.

Hostess Brands Background Information
(This description is provided by the company.)

Hostess Brands, Inc. is a leading packaged food company focused on developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing fresh baked sweet goods and cookies in North America. The Hostess® brand's history dates back to 1919, when the Hostess® CupCake was introduced to the public, followed by Twinkies® in 1930. Today, the Company produces a variety of new and classic treats in addition to Twinkies® and CupCakes, including Donettes®, Ding Dongs®, Zingers®, Danishes, Honey Buns and Coffee Cakes. In January 2020, the Company acquired Voortman Cookies Limited which produces a variety of cookies and wafers products, including sugar-free products under the Voortman® brand.

