Janus Henderson Group Cuts Stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals (EGRX)

Fintel reports that Janus Henderson Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.23MM shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc (EGRX). This represents 9.4% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 1.53MM shares and 11.80% of the company, a decrease in shares of 19.52% and a decrease in total ownership of 2.40% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 28.32% Upside

As of February 12, 2023, the average one-year price target for Eagle Pharmaceuticals is $39.78. The forecasts range from a low of $37.37 to a high of $43.05. The average price target represents an increase of 28.32% from its latest reported closing price of $31.00.

The projected annual revenue for Eagle Pharmaceuticals is $278MM, a decrease of 6.72%. The projected annual EPS is $4.51, an increase of 173.36%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 434 funds or institutions reporting positions in Eagle Pharmaceuticals. This is a decrease of 26 owner(s) or 5.65% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EGRX is 0.07%, a decrease of 9.96%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.18% to 14,415K shares. The put/call ratio of EGRX is 0.03, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

JATTX - Janus Henderson Triton Fund Class T holds 793K shares representing 6.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 917K shares, representing a decrease of 15.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EGRX by 44.28% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 782K shares representing 6.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 781K shares, representing an increase of 0.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EGRX by 39.56% over the last quarter.

XBI - SPDR Biotech ETF holds 626K shares representing 4.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 393K shares, representing an increase of 37.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EGRX by 5.17% over the last quarter.

Brandes Investment Partners holds 468K shares representing 3.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 464K shares, representing an increase of 0.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EGRX by 35.79% over the last quarter.

JAVTX - Janus Henderson Venture Fund Class T holds 360K shares representing 2.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 424K shares, representing a decrease of 17.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EGRX by 47.16% over the last quarter.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a fully integrated pharmaceutical company with research and development, clinical, manufacturing and commercial expertise. Eagle is committed to developing innovative medicines that result in meaningful improvements in patients' lives. Eagle's commercialized products include RYANODEX®, BENDEKA®, BELRAPZO®, and its oncology and CNS/metabolic critical care pipeline includes product candidates with the potential to address underserved therapeutic areas across multiple disease states.

