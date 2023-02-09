Janus Henderson Group Cuts Stake in Catalent (CTLT)

Fintel reports that Janus Henderson Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 8.22MM shares of Catalent Inc (CTLT). This represents 4.6% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 8.81MM shares and 5.10% of the company, a decrease in shares of 6.74% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.50% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.90% Upside

As of February 9, 2023, the average one-year price target for Catalent is $78.37. The forecasts range from a low of $55.55 to a high of $105.00. The average price target represents an increase of 9.90% from its latest reported closing price of $71.31.

The projected annual revenue for Catalent is $4,801MM, an increase of 0.92%. The projected annual EPS is $3.30, an increase of 45.47%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1214 funds or institutions reporting positions in Catalent. This is a decrease of 37 owner(s) or 2.96% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CTLT is 0.29%, a decrease of 26.04%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.72% to 228,358K shares. The put/call ratio of CTLT is 0.53, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 18,420K shares representing 10.24% ownership of the company.

Capital World Investors holds 11,409K shares representing 6.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,300K shares, representing an increase of 9.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CTLT by 21.05% over the last quarter.

Veritas Asset Management LLP holds 11,170K shares representing 6.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,958K shares, representing an increase of 37.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CTLT by 1.14% over the last quarter.

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership holds 5,869K shares representing 3.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,233K shares, representing an increase of 10.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CTLT by 21.29% over the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 5,666K shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,679K shares, representing a decrease of 0.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CTLT by 26.07% over the last quarter.

Catalent Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Catalent, Inc., an S&P 500® Company, is the leading global provider of advanced delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. With over 85 years serving the industry, Catalent has proven expertise in bringing more customer products to market faster, enhancing product performance and ensuring reliable global clinical and commercial product supply. Catalent employs over 14,000 people, including over 2,400 scientists and technicians, at more than 40 facilities across four continents, and in fiscal year 2020 generated over $3 billion in annual revenue. Catalent is headquartered in Somerset, New Jersey.

