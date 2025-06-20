Is Janus Henderson Forty T (JACTX) a Strong Mutual Fund Pick Right Now?

If investors are looking at the Large Cap Growth fund category, Janus Henderson Forty T (JACTX) could be a potential option. JACTX possesses a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank of 2 (Buy), which is based on various forecasting factors like size, cost, and past performance.

Objective

We classify JACTX in the Large Cap Growth category, an area rife with potential choices. Large Cap Growth funds invest in many large U.S. companies that are expected to grow much faster compared to other large-cap stocks. To be considered large-cap, companies must have a market cap over $10 billion.

History of Fund/Manager

Janus Fund is based in Boston, MA, and is the manager of JACTX. Since Janus Henderson Forty T made its debut in July of 2009, JACTX has garnered more than $4.32 billion in assets. Nick Schommer is the fund's current manager and has held that role since January of 2016.

Performance

Investors naturally seek funds with strong performance. JACTX has a 5-year annualized total return of 13.85% and is in the bottom third among its category peers. Investors who prefer analyzing shorter time frames should look at its 3-year annualized total return of 17.51%, which places it in the bottom third during this time-frame.

It is important to note that the product's returns may not reflect all its expenses. Any fees not reflected would lower the returns. Total returns do not reflect the fund's [%] sale charge. If sales charges were included, total returns would have been lower.

When looking at a fund's performance, it is also important to note the standard deviation of the returns. The lower the standard deviation, the less volatility the fund experiences. The standard deviation of JACTX over the past three years is 19.07% compared to the category average of 14.5%. The standard deviation of the fund over the past 5 years is 19.45% compared to the category average of 14.29%. This makes the fund more volatile than its peers over the past half-decade.

Risk Factors

Investors should not forget about beta, an important way to measure a mutual fund's risk compared to the market as a whole. JACTX has a 5-year beta of 1.13, which means it is likely to be more volatile than the market average. Alpha is an additional metric to take into consideration, since it represents a portfolio's performance on a risk-adjusted basis relative to a benchmark, which in this case, is the S&P 500. With a negative alpha of -2.93, managers in this portfolio find it difficult to pick securities that generate better-than-benchmark returns.

Expenses

For investors, taking a closer look at cost-related metrics is key, since costs are increasingly important for mutual fund investing. Competition is heating up in this space, and a lower cost product will likely outperform its otherwise identical counterpart, all things being equal. In terms of fees, JACTX is a no load fund. It has an expense ratio of 0.74% compared to the category average of 0.95%. Looking at the fund from a cost perspective, JACTX is actually cheaper than its peers.

Investors should also note that the minimum initial investment for the product is $2,500 and that each subsequent investment has no minimum amount.

Fees charged by investment advisors have not been taken into considiration. Returns would be less if those were included.

Bottom Line

Overall, even with its comparatively weak performance, worse downside risk, and lower fees, Janus Henderson Forty T ( JACTX ) has a high Zacks Mutual Fund rank, and therefore looks a great potential choice for investors right now.

