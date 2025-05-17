Markets
Janus Henderson COO James Lowry To Step Down

May 17, 2025 — 06:05 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Janus Henderson Group (JHG) announced that James Lowry will step down as Global Chief Operating Officer, effective as of May 31, 2025. Janus Henderson Administration UK Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company expects to enter into a Settlement Agreement with Lowry, which will provide him with certain benefits, including a pro-rated bonus for 2025, with his departure finalized by August 31, 2025.

