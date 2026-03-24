Janus Henderson Announces Merger Agreement Amendment; Shareholders To Receive $52.00/shr

(RTTNews) - Janus Henderson Group plc (JHG) announced that Trian Fund Management, L.P. and its affiliated funds, General Catalyst Group Management, LLC and its affiliated funds and Janus have amended their definitive agreement for the pending acquisition of Janus Henderson to increase the price to be paid to Janus Henderson shareholders to $52.00 per share in cash. If the transaction has not been completed by June 30, 2026 because of a delay in regulatory approvals, Janus Henderson will be permitted to pay a $1.00 per share dividend in each quarter between July 1, 2026 and the closing.

Janus Henderson's shareholders' meeting remains scheduled for April 16, 2026. The Board recommended that Janus Henderson shareholders vote for the approval. The Board stated that the Revised Proposal from Victory Capital is not in the best interests of Janus Henderson and its shareholders.

In pre-market trading on NYSE, Janus shares are up 3.35 percent to $52.45.

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