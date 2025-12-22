Janus Henderson AAA CLO (JAAA) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Monday, shares of the Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (Symbol: JAAA) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $50.60, changing hands as low as $50.43 per share. Janus Henderson AAA CLO shares are currently trading down about 0.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of JAAA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, JAAA's low point in its 52 week range is $49.69 per share, with $51.05 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $50.45.

