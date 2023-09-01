Janus Detroit Street Trust - Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (JBBB) Declares $0.34 Dividend

Janus Detroit Street Trust - Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF said on August 31, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.34 per share ($4.13 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.31 per share.

Shareholders of record as of September 5, 2023 will receive the payment on September 8, 2023.

At the current share price of $47.66 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 8.67%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 7.36%, the lowest has been 6.74%, and the highest has been 7.84%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.32 (n=73).

The current dividend yield is 4.10 standard deviations above the historical average.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 14 funds or institutions reporting positions in Janus Detroit Street Trust - Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to JBBB is 2.44%, an increase of 18.78%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.57% to 1,206K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Atwood & Palmer holds 381K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 374K shares, representing an increase of 1.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JBBB by 0.46% over the last quarter.

Financial Enhancement Group holds 229K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 287K shares, representing a decrease of 25.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JBBB by 21.18% over the last quarter.

Guardian Financial Partners holds 173K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 144K shares, representing an increase of 16.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JBBB by 257.46% over the last quarter.

Epiq Partners holds 139K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 124K shares, representing an increase of 11.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JBBB by 13.67% over the last quarter.

Hall Capital Management holds 74K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 83K shares, representing a decrease of 11.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JBBB by 12.53% over the last quarter.

