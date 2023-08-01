Janus Detroit Street Trust - Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (JBBB) Declares $0.31 Dividend

Janus Detroit Street Trust - Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF said on July 31, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.31 per share ($3.73 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.35 per share.

Shareholders of record as of August 2, 2023 will receive the payment on August 7, 2023.

At the current share price of $47.28 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 7.90%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 7.32%, the lowest has been 6.74%, and the highest has been 7.77%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.31 (n=69).

The current dividend yield is 1.88 standard deviations above the historical average.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.08%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 15 funds or institutions reporting positions in Janus Detroit Street Trust - Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 66.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to JBBB is 2.86%, an increase of 74.73%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.57% to 1,324K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Atwood & Palmer holds 374K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 374K shares, representing a decrease of 0.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JBBB by 4.37% over the last quarter.

Financial Enhancement Group holds 287K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 299K shares, representing a decrease of 4.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JBBB by 94,641.29% over the last quarter.

Guardian Financial Partners holds 173K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 144K shares, representing an increase of 16.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JBBB by 257.46% over the last quarter.

Epiq Partners holds 139K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 124K shares, representing an increase of 11.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JBBB by 13.67% over the last quarter.

Hall Capital Management holds 83K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 115K shares, representing a decrease of 38.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JBBB by 28.37% over the last quarter.

