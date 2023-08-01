Janus Detroit Street Trust - Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (JBBB) Declares $0.31 Dividend

Janus Detroit Street Trust - Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF said on July 31, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.31 per share ($3.73 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.35 per share.
Shareholders of record as of August 2, 2023 will receive the payment on August 7, 2023.
At the current share price of $47.28 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 7.90%.
Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 7.32%, the lowest has been 6.74%, and the highest has been 7.77%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.31 (n=69).
The current dividend yield is 1.88 standard deviations above the historical average.
The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.08%.
What is the Fund Sentiment?
There are 15 funds or institutions reporting positions in Janus Detroit Street Trust - Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 66.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to JBBB is 2.86%, an increase of 74.73%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.57% to 1,324K shares.
What are Other Shareholders Doing?
Atwood & Palmer holds 374K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 374K shares, representing a decrease of 0.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JBBB by 4.37% over the last quarter.
Financial Enhancement Group holds 287K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 299K shares, representing a decrease of 4.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JBBB by 94,641.29% over the last quarter.
Guardian Financial Partners holds 173K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 144K shares, representing an increase of 16.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JBBB by 257.46% over the last quarter.
Epiq Partners holds 139K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 124K shares, representing an increase of 11.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JBBB by 13.67% over the last quarter.
Hall Capital Management holds 83K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 115K shares, representing a decrease of 38.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JBBB by 28.37% over the last quarter.
Additional reading:
- Expense Limitation Agreement by and between Janus Henderson Investors US LLC and Janus Detroit Street Trust, dated January 19, 2023, for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF, is filed herein as Exhibit (h)(4).
- Expense Limitation Agreement by and between Janus Henderson Investors US LLC and Janus Detroit Street Trust, dated January 19, 2023, for Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF, is filed herein as Exhibit (h)(5).
- Expense Limitation Agreement by and between Janus Henderson Investors US LLC and Janus Detroit Street Trust, dated January 19, 2023, for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF, is filed herein as Exhibit (h)(6).
- Expense Limitation Agreement by and between Janus Henderson Investors US LLC and Janus Detroit Street Trust, dated January 19, 2023, for each series, is filed herein as Exhibit (h)(7).
- Janus Henderson Code of Ethics, dated January 1, 2023, is filed herein as Exhibit (p)(2).
This story originally appeared on Fintel.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.