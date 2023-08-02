Janus Capital Management LLC - Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA) Declares $0.17 Dividend

Janus Capital Management LLC - Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF said on July 31, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.17 per share ($2.04 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.16 per share.

Shareholders of record as of August 2, 2023 will receive the payment on August 7, 2023.

At the current share price of $47.95 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.26%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 5.24%, the lowest has been 3.52%, and the highest has been 5.58%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.44 (n=234).

The current dividend yield is 2.24 standard deviations below the historical average.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 189 funds or institutions reporting positions in Janus Capital Management LLC - Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF. This is a decrease of 5 owner(s) or 2.58% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VNLA is 0.83%, an increase of 18.33%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.42% to 36,270K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust holds 4,401K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 3,894K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,010K shares, representing a decrease of 2.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VNLA by 11.78% over the last quarter.

LPL Financial holds 1,842K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,659K shares, representing an increase of 9.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VNLA by 1.66% over the last quarter.

Wells Fargo holds 1,496K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,693K shares, representing a decrease of 13.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VNLA by 71.39% over the last quarter.

Resources Investment Advisors, LLC. holds 1,086K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,265K shares, representing a decrease of 16.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VNLA by 41.50% over the last quarter.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

