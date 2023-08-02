Janus Capital Management LLC - Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (JMBS) Declares $0.15 Dividend

Janus Capital Management LLC - Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF said on July 31, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.15 per share ($1.85 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.17 per share.

Shareholders of record as of August 2, 2023 will receive the payment on August 7, 2023.

At the current share price of $45.55 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.06%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.61%, the lowest has been 3.32%, and the highest has been 5.28%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.45 (n=229).

The current dividend yield is 0.99 standard deviations above the historical average.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 122 funds or institutions reporting positions in Janus Capital Management LLC - Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 8.93% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to JMBS is 0.77%, an increase of 14.44%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 21.61% to 21,466K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Congress Wealth Management holds 2,805K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,747K shares, representing an increase of 2.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JMBS by 3.77% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 1,864K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,542K shares, representing an increase of 17.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JMBS by 71.45% over the last quarter.

Gradient Investments holds 1,734K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,363K shares, representing an increase of 21.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JMBS by 17.74% over the last quarter.

Capital Advisors holds 1,183K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,199K shares, representing a decrease of 1.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JMBS by 8.48% over the last quarter.

Bailard holds 990K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 981K shares, representing an increase of 0.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JMBS by 2.51% over the last quarter.

