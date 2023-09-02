Janus Capital Management LLC - Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (JMBS) Declares $0.18 Dividend

Janus Capital Management LLC - Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF said on August 31, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.18 per share ($2.21 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.15 per share.

Shareholders of record as of September 5, 2023 will receive the payment on September 8, 2023.

At the current share price of $44.93 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.91%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.63%, the lowest has been 3.32%, and the highest has been 5.28%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.45 (n=233).

The current dividend yield is 2.84 standard deviations above the historical average.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 127 funds or institutions reporting positions in Janus Capital Management LLC - Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF. This is an increase of 14 owner(s) or 12.39% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to JMBS is 0.79%, an increase of 7.52%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 39.78% to 28,470K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bank Of America holds 4,671K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,864K shares, representing an increase of 60.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JMBS by 150.72% over the last quarter.

Congress Wealth Management holds 2,805K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,747K shares, representing an increase of 2.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JMBS by 3.77% over the last quarter.

Gradient Investments holds 1,734K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,363K shares, representing an increase of 21.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JMBS by 17.74% over the last quarter.

Richard Bernstein Advisors holds 1,317K shares.

Capital Advisors holds 1,183K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,199K shares, representing a decrease of 1.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JMBS by 8.48% over the last quarter.

