Janus Capital Management LLC - Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) Declares $0.27 Dividend

Janus Capital Management LLC - Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF said on August 31, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.27 per share ($3.29 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.26 per share.

Shareholders of record as of September 5, 2023 will receive the payment on September 8, 2023.

At the current share price of $50.10 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 6.57%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.95%, the lowest has been 4.69%, and the highest has been 5.40%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.18 (n=133).

The current dividend yield is 9.03 standard deviations above the historical average.

Read the Ultimate Guide to Dividend Harvesting.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 226 funds or institutions reporting positions in Janus Capital Management LLC - Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF. This is an increase of 11 owner(s) or 5.12% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to JAAA is 1.12%, an increase of 0.14%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 17.53% to 49,493K shares. The put/call ratio of JAAA is 4.31, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bank Of America holds 7,676K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,354K shares, representing an increase of 17.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JAAA by 24.12% over the last quarter.

Richard Bernstein Advisors holds 3,274K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,232K shares, representing an increase of 1.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JAAA by 1.66% over the last quarter.

Wells Fargo holds 1,972K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,748K shares, representing an increase of 11.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JAAA by 224.86% over the last quarter.

Keybank National Association holds 1,933K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,828K shares, representing an increase of 5.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JAAA by 80.64% over the last quarter.

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 1,500K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Additional reading:

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.