Janus Capital Management LLC - Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) Declares $0.26 Dividend

Janus Capital Management LLC - Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF said on July 31, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.26 per share ($3.15 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.25 per share.

Shareholders of record as of August 2, 2023 will receive the payment on August 7, 2023.

At the current share price of $50.24 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 6.26%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.93%, the lowest has been 4.69%, and the highest has been 5.38%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.16 (n=129).

The current dividend yield is 8.33 standard deviations above the historical average.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 217 funds or institutions reporting positions in Janus Capital Management LLC - Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF. This is an increase of 23 owner(s) or 11.86% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to JAAA is 1.17%, a decrease of 24.68%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 10.07% to 43,874K shares. The put/call ratio of JAAA is 4.31, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bank Of America holds 6,354K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,842K shares, representing an increase of 23.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JAAA by 69.66% over the last quarter.

Richard Bernstein Advisors holds 3,232K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,070K shares, representing an increase of 4.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JAAA by 0.36% over the last quarter.

Keybank National Association holds 1,828K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,622K shares, representing an increase of 11.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JAAA by 9.87% over the last quarter.

Wells Fargo holds 1,748K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,461K shares, representing an increase of 16.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JAAA by 61.34% over the last quarter.

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 1,500K shares. No change in the last quarter.

