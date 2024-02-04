News & Insights

January sets the Tone for the Remainder of the Year

February 04, 2024 — 10:44 am EST

Written by Lucas Downey

FXEmpire.com

Don’t be. January tends to be a healthy month for equities.

January sets the tone for the Remainder of the Year

Below reveals how the S&P 500 (SPX) performs in January since 1979.

On average, you can expect a +1.06% gain in the first 31 days, jumpstarting the +10.35% average annual gain.

To track the S&P 500, you can use the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) as the benchmark or Vanguard 500 Index Fund (VOO) as proxies:
Source: www.MAPsignals.com

This may not excite you. But there’s a bigger story inside this data.

January 2024 saw the S&P 500 jump +1.6%. Why is that important?

Whenever stocks are positive in January, market-beating returns are more common.

Using the same framework as above, whenever January is positive, stocks tend to outperform:

  • The remaining months of February – December jump +10.97% vs. the normal gain of +8.95%
  • Full year returns after positive Januarys offer market-beating returns of +15.7% vs. +10.35%
Source: www.mapsignals.com

As I shared recently, we are heavily overbought and will likely see a healthy pullback. With this January barometer, it could be a great opportunity to pickup all-stocks at a discount heading into yearend.

S&P 500 Price Prediction

The S&P 500 closed out January with a gain. Since 1979, this is a very bullish omen for markets for the remainder of the year.

Full year returns offer a market-beating average of +15.7% vs. +10.35% otherwise.

History says don’t get too bearish. Any meaningful dip will likely be an opportunity for the bulls. Focus on the best quality stocks.

Disclosure: the author holds no position in SPY, or VOO at the time of publication.

If you are a Registered Investment Advisor (RIA) or are a serious investor, take your investing to the next level, learn more about the MAPsignals process here.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

