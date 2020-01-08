January Is Often a Big Month for Biotech Deals

In the lead-up to the J.P. Morgan Health Care conference in San Francisco—the event of the year for the biotech industry— analysts are on the alert for a potential wave of mergers and acquisitions.

Hold on to your hats, biotech investors, next week could get busy.

“January is disproportionately represented both by number of deals and dollar value over the past 5 years,” Evercore ISI analyst Josh Schimmer wrote in a note out Wednesday morning. “January has seen as high as 33% of a year’s total deals (5/15 in Jan 2018) and as high as 48% of a year’s total dollar value ($36bn/$76bn in Jan 2017).”

One exception, Schimmer wrote, was January of 2016, the last presidential election year, when drug pricing was a major political issue.

The question is whether this month will look more like January of 2016, or January of 2018.

Major deals announced in January last year include Bristol-Myers Squibb’s (ticker: BMY) massive acquisition of Celgene, and Eli Lilly’s (LLY) large purchase of Loxo Oncology.

“Entering 2020, will companies look to keep their heads down with modest guidance?” Schimmer wrote. “If so, we might see another choppy month, although the macro setup is quite different this time around with expectations around conservative price hikes already in sentiment.”

The biotech industry entered 2020 with robust stock gains. The iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (IBB) rose 21.1% between October and the end of 2019, a period in which the S&P 500 was up only 8.5%. This month, the IBB is down 0.7% while the S&P 500 is up 0.5%.

The J.P. Morgan Health Care conference begins Monday, with dozens of companies scheduled to make presentations, and thousands of executives, investors, and analysts headed into town.

Write to Josh Nathan-Kazis at josh.nathan-kazis@barrons.com

