January Index Scorecard: ESG/Green Energy Indexes Continue to Outperform

Overall, January saw a mixed performance among the 74 indexes that were being tracked last month, with an average increase of 1.3%. Of the 74 indexes, 25 of them had negative performance for the month.

Nasdaq Clean Edge Green Energy (CELS) was January’s best performer with an increase of 13.8%, while ISE Mobile Payments (IPY) was the worst performer with a decline of 6.2%.

ESG/Green Energy-related indexes are continuing a recent trend of outperformance. In addition, the second best-performer was Nasdaq OMX Solar (GRNSOLAR), with an increase of 10.6%.

View full report.

