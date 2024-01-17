January Fed Meeting Preview: Will The FOMC Continue Its Rate Hike Pause?

Investors expect the Federal Open Market Committee will opt to maintain key interest rates at current levels at the conclusion of its upcoming meeting on January 31.

After pausing interest rate hikes in July, the FOMC will likely keep its federal funds rate target range at 22-year highs as its battle against inflation rolls over into 2024. It will also likely continue to allow up to $95 billion in assets to roll off its roughly $7.7 trillion balance sheet on a monthly basis.

By bringing inflation levels down near its 2% long-term target while avoiding an economic recession, the Fed hopes to navigate a “soft landing” for the U.S. economy.

The S&P 500 Index has notched a total return of 21.14% over the past 12 months on investor optimism about inflation trends. The Federal Reserve is now facing a new challenge of determining when it should pivot to rate cuts to support the U.S. economy without risking a potentially dangerous rebound in inflation in 2024.

Less Aggressive Fed

After a series of rate hikes throughout 2022 and 2023, the Fed has held rates steady since July.

The bond market is currently pricing in a 97.4% chance the Fed will make no changes to interest rates on January 31 and only a 2.6% chance it will cut rates by 25 basis points, or bps, according to CME Group. If the FOMC meets expectations, the fed funds target range will remain between 5.25% and 5.5%.

The fed funds rate is the target interest rate range set by the FOMC. That target is the rate commercial banks charge each other for excess reserves they lend and borrow, usually overnight.

However, the bond market is also pricing in a 59.7% chance the FOMC will cut rates by at least 25 bps by its March meeting.

In addition, the Federal Reserve is expected to continue to allow up to $60 billion in Treasury securities and $35 billion in agency mortgage-backed securities to mature and roll off its balance sheet each month.

The Federal Reserve’s balance sheet has dropped from a record high of $8.96 trillion in May 2022 to around $7.7 trillion in January, but it remains nearly twice its pre-pandemic size of $4.15 trillion in late February 2020.

Federal Reserve Research and Predictions

In December, the FOMC updated its long-term U.S. economic growth projections, which suggest economic growth could slow significantly in the first half of 2024.

According to the Fed’s own research and predictions:

U.S. GDP grew an impressive 4.9% in the third quarter of 2023, but the FOMC projects full-year GDP growth of just 1.4% in 2024 and 1.8% in 2025.

The Fed projects the U.S. unemployment rate will climb from 3.7% as of December to an average of 4.1% for 2024.

The FOMC also anticipates the core personal consumption expenditures price index, or core PCE, will rise 2.4% this year, still exceeding its 2% target. Core PCE excludes volatile food and energy prices and is the Fed’s preferred inflation measure. The Bureau of Economic Analysis reported core PCE was up 3.2% on an annual basis in November, down from a 2022 high of 5.3%.

In addition, the Labor Department recently reported the consumer price index, or CPI, rose 3.4% year-over-year in December, up from a 3.1% gain in November but still significantly down from peak CPI inflation of 9.1% back in June 2022.

Ten consecutive months of year-over-year declines in energy prices have helped mitigate the impact of ongoing inflation in shelter and food prices.

Resilient Economy

Although the possibility of a U.S. recession was on the minds of most investors throughout 2023, it now appears things might have turned around.

The U.S. labor market has held up surprisingly well during the current Fed tightening cycle.

On January 5, the U.S. Labor Department reported the economy added 216,000 jobs in December, exceeding economists’ estimates of 170,000 jobs added.

U.S. wages were up 4.1% year-over-year in December, while the unemployment rate remained historically low at 3.7% in December.

A Soft Landing for the U.S. Economy?

Investors seem to be anticipating that the FOMC can achieve a soft landing for the economy in 2024.

The New York Fed’s recession probability model projects a 62.9% chance of a U.S. recession within the next 12 months. The total return for the S&P 500 is fractionally in negative territory for January, despite its strong growth over the past 12 months.

Still, the widely followed benchmark is within striking distance of all-time intraday and closing highs.

Sam Millette, director of fixed income for Commonwealth Financial Network, says Americans could get some relief from housing inflation in the first half of 2024.

“Economists largely expect to see a continued moderation in year over year shelter inflation in the months ahead, which in turn should help bring inflation closer to the Fed’s target,” Millette says. “With that being said, the slightly higher than expected inflation figures in December indicate that there is still real work to be done to get inflation to target.”

Chris Zaccarelli, chief investment officer for Independent Advisor Alliance, says a low unemployment rate and a strong U.S. consumer kept the economy out of a recession in 2023.

“Rather than just shifting a bad economy call from 2023 into 2024, we think it makes sense to ask why last year’s forecasts were wrong and if anything has changed in the economy since last year, and our conclusion is that nothing has changed,” Zaccarelli says.

“So until we see data to the contrary, we have to operate on the assumption that the economy will continue to expand in 2024 and we will see another good year for stocks.”

Is a Fed Pivot Imminent?

FOMC members are projecting a Fed pivot to rate cuts in 2024, forecasting three rate cuts by the end of the year.

On January 31, investors will be paying close attention to any commentary from Fed Chair Jerome Powell that could hint at when the Fed believes it is in the clear to begin cutting interest rates.

Bill Adams, chief economist for Comerica Bank, says investors probably won’t get the March interest rate cut they are hoping for, but the Fed pivot will likely come by mid-2024.

“Comerica forecasts for the Fed to wait until June to begin reducing the federal funds target and to reduce it by three quarters of a percentage point by December. Given financial market pricing, risks are skewed toward an earlier and faster reduction in interest rates,” Adams says.

In The Fed’s Own Words

The Fed itself is still cautious when making statements about its monetary policy and the current state of the U.S. economy.

In its December meeting minutes, the FOMC said the fed funds rate is “likely at or near its peak for this tightening cycle” but noted its policy path in 2024 “will depend on how the economy evolves.”

The FOMC said almost all meeting participants expected that “a lower target range for the federal funds rate would be appropriate by the end of 2024.” However, committee members also emphasized an “unusually elevated degree of uncertainty” in the monetary policy outlook.

In a speech at the Brookings Institution on January 16, Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller said the FOMC “will be able to lower the target range for the federal funds rate this year” as long as inflation continues to trend lower. However, he also warned the Fed should cut rates “methodically and carefully” and said he sees “no reason to move as quickly or cut as rapidly as in the past.”

In a speech at the South Carolina Bankers Association 2024 Community Bankers Conference on January 8, Federal Reserve Governor Michelle Bowman said the FOMC will likely not raise interest rates again in the current cycle, but cautioned that “upside inflation risks remain” and said the Fed is “not yet at that point” to pivot to rate cuts.

Bowman said she believes inflation could continue to decline with interest rates at their current level, a change in tone from her previous calls for additional rate hikes. Bowman said she is open to the possibility of rate hikes at future Fed meetings but “will remain cautious” in considering any policy changes.

What To Watch Before the Next Fed Meeting

In the near term, investors will be watching how the corporate earnings season unfolds after big bank stocks reported mixed fourth-quarter numbers in January.

The Federal Reserve will also get several more key data points on the economy leading up to its January meeting. The University of Michigan releases its preliminary January U.S. consumer sentiment index reading on January 19, and the Bureau of Economic Analysis releases its initial estimate for fourth-quarter U.S. GDP growth on January 25.

Federal Reserve Frequently asked Questions (FAQs)

What is the FOMC?

The FOMC is the Federal Open Market Committee, tasked with charting the course for the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy. It sets interest rates and engages in open market operations.

The committee has 12 members and meets eight times a year to examine the U.S. economy and vote on whether to alter the fed funds target rate or change the way open market operations are conducted.

How does the FOMC work?

The FOMC conducts open market operations to guide monetary policy, and increase or reduce the money supply in the U.S. economy. It buys and sells government securities on a day-by-day basis to control the money supply, in a process referred to as open market operations.

Who runs the FOMC?

The 12 members of the FOMC include Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell; the other six members of the Federal Reserve Board of Governors (which is led by the Fed Chair); the president of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York; and four of the remaining 11 regional Federal Reserve Bank presidents, who serve one-year terms on a rotating basis.

When is the next FOMC meeting?

The FOMC meets eight times a year, holding a meeting once every six weeks. The committee can meet on an emergency basis if economic events get out of hand and the Fed believes it needs to act before the next scheduled meeting. Here are the dates of the 2024 scheduled Fed meetings:

December 30-31, 2024

March 19-20, 2024

April 30 to May 1, 2024

June 11-12, 2024

July 30-31, 2024

September 17-18, 2024

November 6-7, 2024

December 17-18, 2024

