January bankruptcies down 44% versus a year ago - Epiq

WASHINGTON, Feb 4 (Reuters) - U.S. bankruptcy filings continued their surprising decline in January, dropping 6% compared to the month before and 44% compared to January 2020, legal services firm Epiq reported on Thursday.

The 32,298 bankruptcies filed in January across both commercial and non-commercial cases was the lowest since Feb. 2006, Epiq reported.

(Reporting by Howard Schneider Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

