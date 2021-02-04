January bankruptcies down 44% versus a year ago - Epiq
WASHINGTON, Feb 4 (Reuters) - U.S. bankruptcy filings continued their surprising decline in January, dropping 6% compared to the month before and 44% compared to January 2020, legal services firm Epiq reported on Thursday.
The 32,298 bankruptcies filed in January across both commercial and non-commercial cases was the lowest since Feb. 2006, Epiq reported.
(Reporting by Howard Schneider Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
