US Markets

January bankruptcies down 44% versus a year ago - Epiq

Contributor
Howard Schneider Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/THOMAS WHITE

U.S. bankruptcy filings continued their surprising decline in January, dropping 6% compared to the month before and 44% compared to January 2020, legal services firm Epiq reported on Thursday.

WASHINGTON, Feb 4 (Reuters) - U.S. bankruptcy filings continued their surprising decline in January, dropping 6% compared to the month before and 44% compared to January 2020, legal services firm Epiq reported on Thursday.

The 32,298 bankruptcies filed in January across both commercial and non-commercial cases was the lowest since Feb. 2006, Epiq reported.

(Reporting by Howard Schneider Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

((howard.schneider@thomsonreuters.com; +1 202 789 8010;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters