January 6 panel to hold prime time hearing next Thursday -source

By Richard Cowan and Rose Horowitch

WASHINGTON, July 7 (Reuters) - The congressional committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol will hold a hearing on the evening of July 14, a person familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

The hearing will be the second one to take place next week and is aimed at reaching a broad television audience during prime viewing hours.

Some committee members, including Republican Representative Liz Cheney, have argued that former President Donald Trump should be held criminally liable for allegedly encouraging the attack on the Capitol by his supporters, in which several people died.

The House of Representatives select committee is expected to focus in a hearing on Tuesday at 10 a.m. ET (1400 GMT) on efforts to assemble Trump supporters in the Capitol on Jan. 6, including extremist groups like the Proud Boys and the Oath Keepers, according to Democratic Representative Adam Schiff, who sits on the panel.

Several members of those groups face criminal charges for what federal prosecutors say is the leading role they played in the riot.

The panel is also expected to hear testimony from former deputy White House press secretary Sarah Marshall, according to CNN.

Pat Cipollone, Trump's White House counsel, is due to testify behind closed doors on Friday.

(Reporting by Richard Cowan, Moira Warburton and Rose Horowitch; editing by Andy Sullivan and Bill Berkrot)

